'Karens' All Over the World are Legally Changing Their Names to Escape Memes

The name ‘Karen’ is in deep trouble in the United Kingdom. These days, the last name you would want to be associated with is Karen. It started off with a meme depicting a woman with a dodgy hairstyle and wanting to ‘speak to the manager’. However, the term has now taken a life of its own. Today, a Karen is an entitled 'white woman,' who is rude and demanding and uses her race as a privilege to get things her own way. Now, women worldwide are changing their names from Karen to escape the memes, shame and stereotypes attached to the name, as per a New York Post report.

Karen used to be a popular name during the mid-1950s. The name was derived from a Greek word that means pure. But today, the name has become synonymous with a slur for a middle-aged white woman who is stereotypically rude, and racist and loves to complain.

It began in 2005 when comedian Dane Cook pointed out how ‘every group has a Karen, and she is always a bag of douche’. The joke became popular on Reddit and became a famous moniker for problematic white women. It gained traction again in May 2020 after the murder of George Floyd and became associated with racist micro-aggressions.

Currently, the Karens claim that they ‘can’t escape’ the memes, the stereotypes and the hate associated with the name. Karen Gross, an author and educator from Massachusetts had hoped that this will be soon be forgotten, but instead, she had to legally change her name and elected to go by just ‘K’ rather than her full name.

A woman named Karen Taylor, a 56-year-old business owner told the New York Post, “Anything connected with the name is a target for harassment these days,” Taylor explained. “My whole goal in changing my name is to escape being unfairly and inaccurately labelled with all of the negative qualities that are being poured onto my name. I don’t want them to follow me now.”

