Kate Winslet's Sweet Pep Talk to Nervous Young Interviewer is Winning the Internet

Kate Winslet’s wholesome exchange with a young girl doing her first interview has been going viral. The actor, whose Avatar: The Way of Water has recently come out, reassured the young journalist who seemed to have gotten slightly nervous. “It’s my first time," the journalist told Kate. “This is your first time doing it? OK, well, guess what. When we do this interview, it’s going to be the most amazing interview ever. And do you know why? Because we’ve decided that it is going to be," the actor told her in a warm, reassuring voice.

“So, we’ve decided right now, me and you, this is going to be a really fantastic interview. And you can ask me anything that you want and you don’t have to be scared, everything is going to be amazing," she went on to add. “You got this. OK, let’s do it!"

Advertisement

“Kate Winslet reassuring this young girl that her interview will be amazing is the most precious thing I’ve ever seen," a Twitter user wrote. “In another life, Kate Winslet would be the most amazing teacher," one user observed. “I also think it was really brave of her to say it was her first interview - her openness gave Kate the opportunity to be supportive and encouraging!" another said.

“This isn’t just the sign of a decent person. This is evidence of an educator. I wonder if Kate Winslet ever teaches acting? She seems uniquely capable of lifting people up to discover their true potential. If she doesn’t teach, she should look into it. I bet she’d be boss at it!" reads another tweet.

Advertisement

A little gesture of kindness does go a long way!

Read all the Latest Buzz News here