Delhi’s streets are culinary heaven. Street food in the city boasts of a sprawling range including sweets, puri, chhole bhature, a variety of kebabs and biryani. But if you’re new to the city- or even if you aren’t- you might find yourself slightly spoilt for choice. With so many options available, which way do you go? A food blogger going by @mutthusouplover has come up with a solution.

Over a year, he visited 120+ food shops and stalls and sampled approximately 200 different dishes in Delhi. Now, he has compiled a comprehensive Twitter thread that could cure your mid-week blues or make you terribly hungry or both.

“I arrived in Delhi on 14 February 2022. In little over a year, I have visited 120+ food shops / stalls and sampled approx. 200 different dishes that this city has to offer. Here’s a Comprehensive* Thread of all the Street Food to be found in Dilli," the blogger tweeted.

Advertisement

Here are some glimpses from his sprawling thread:

Did that help you any with finding your next food destination?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here