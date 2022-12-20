Home » BUZZ » Kerala Couple Wears Messi-Mbappe Jerseys During Wedding on FIFA World Cup Final Day

Kerala Couple Wears Messi-Mbappe Jerseys During Wedding on FIFA World Cup Final Day

The couple identified as Sachin R and R Athira supported opposing teams playing the FIFA World Cup final. While Sachin is a true fan of Argentina star Lionel Messi, Athira is a supporter of the French football team featuring Mbappe.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 12:54 IST

Kerala, India

The couple identified as Sachin R and R Athira supported opposing teams playing the FIFA World Cup final. (Credits: Reuters)
The couple identified as Sachin R and R Athira supported opposing teams playing the FIFA World Cup final. (Credits: Reuters)

The craze for football in the southern state of Kerala is something that people are well aware of. The strong dedication to the game especially during the FIFA season was seen when a Malayali couple, avid fans of the game celebrated the World Cup finale. The couple, who had their wedding on the day of the World Cup final, posed with the France and Argentina jerseys over their wedding outfits.

The couple identified as Sachin R and R Athira supported opposing teams playing the FIFA World Cup final. While Sachin is a true fan of Argentina star Lionel Messi, Athira is a supporter of the French football team featuring Mbappe.

Advertisement

The two married each other in a ceremony that took place in Kochi and the highlight of the wedding was not the bride’s entry or the food but the couple showing their love for the game. Sachin posed with a Messi jersey and Athira posed with a Mbappe jersey. The number 10 jerseys were worn over the traditional wedding outfits. According to the Malayala Manorama newspaper, the couple got through their wedding and reception functions as soon as they could to travel back to Sachin’s house in Thiruvananthapuram which is 205 km away and watch the final on time.

The wedding happened just a few hours before the two sides squared off at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium in one of the most stunning World Cup matches ever played.

Making use of makeshift screens projecting the match, football flags, banners, and standees, thousands of fans were able to unite in celebration as Messi played his final World Cup game. The football legend won the tournament for Argentina after 36 long years. Argentina defeated France in a 4-2 penalty shootout, finally winning the World Cup trophy for Messi and his team.

FIFA was alerted of the state’s fervour for the sport last month when it tweeted about fans erecting enormous cardboard sculptures of football legends there.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: December 20, 2022, 12:54 IST
last updated: December 20, 2022, 12:54 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+20PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Makes Heads Turn With Her Bold And Sensuous Fashion Sense, Check Out The Diva's Best Dressed Moments Of 2022

+8PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi Enthralls Fans With Captivating Performance At 2022 FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony, See Her Sexy Pictures