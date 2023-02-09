Home » BUZZ » Kerala Transman Gives Birth in One-of-its-kind Case, Keeps Gender of the Baby Hidden

A transgender couple, who recently announced their pregnancy, gave birth to a baby in Kerala's Kozhikode on Wednesday. Zahad and Ziya became happy parents in a one-of-its-kinds case in India.

Last Updated: February 09, 2023, 10:25 IST

A transgender couple, who recently announced their pregnancy, gave birth to a baby in Kerala’s Kozhikode on Wednesday. Zahad and Ziya became happy parents and the latter took to Instagram to share the news with the online fam. Ziya, a transwoman, said that the baby weighed 2.90 kg and was born at around 9:30 a.m. through the Cesarean Section at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. However, the couple decided not to reveal the sex of the newborn baby and refused to assign the baby’s gender a birth.

“This is the happiest day of my life. I got several messages that hurt me. The birth of our child is our reply to them. I thank all those who supported us," Ziya told ANI. “Both the baby and Zahad are doing well," added the country’s first transgender mother after Zahad delivered the baby in a one-of-its-kind case.

The transgender couple started their gender transition process two years ago. While looking for various options to have a baby, the couple realised that Zahad could conceive even though he had started transitioning into a man. “I feel adipoli! (great) I can’t wait to see my baby doll. It is fascinating that I can be a mother and father. While it is a lot to take emotionally, I can’t wait to complete this phase as a mother and then become a father," Zahad said to The Quint.

Zahad, whose breasts were removed through a medical procedure, posed his process to embrace parenthood. He will soon continue his transitioning process and the couple will feed their baby with breast milk from the concerned bank. Zahad, is an accountant by profession and Ziya is a classical dancer.

