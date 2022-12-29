'Khatron Ke Khiladi': IAS Officer Shares Stunning Images And Videos of Endangered Nilgiri Tahr

IAS officer Supriya Sahu took to her official Twitter handle and shared an image of the endangered Nilgiri Tahr as she deemed it the “Real Khatron ke khiladi." This comes just a day after the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, announced a project dedicated to its conservation. The government has issued orders today to set up India’s first “The Nilgiri Tahr" project. In her earlier posts, Supriya mentioned that it is indeed a historic day for the state. “A dedicated Project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr is a beautiful tribute to this enigmatic State animal of TN. Thank you CM

@mkstalin sir for leading us on this initiative. #TNForest," she wrote in the caption.

The Nilgiri Tahr is an endangered mountain goat species and is the Tamil Nadu state animal. It can be spotted in Eravikulam National Park, Nilgiri Hills, Anaimalai Hills, Periyar National Park, Palni Hills. The total number of Nilgiri Tahrs have decreased to 2500 in India.

Yesterday, Supriya shared another video of the species, as she wrote, “Project Nilgiri Tahr of #TNForest aims to restore the fragmented habitat especially Shola grasslands where it thrives, reintroduce the Tahr population in its historic habitat and ensure proper rehabilitation facilities are provided #NilgiriTahr."

Since uploaded, the post has garnered over 25.9K views. “Amazing Animal.. Similar to #NilgiriTahr is #HimalyanTahr having short legs which allows them to balance in steep mountains/cliffs and while reaching for the leaves of shrubs and small trees," wrote IFS officer Surender Mehra. Another person wrote, “Eravikulam National Park in Munnar:The national park is famous for the natural habitat of Nilgiri Tahr, the endangered mountain goat and this park is built with the aim of conserving them. So, initiative is welcome but not first of its kind in India as claimed. It came in 1978."

One person wrote, “This is their day to-day life. They are mountain goat.thats how they live."

