The timeless argument over Biryani versus Pulav has long been a popular topic among food enthusiasts. But have you ever heard of ‘Khayali Pulav’? Though a common Hindi expression, a recent video from a Delhi cafe serving ‘Illusion Biryani’ has given it a literal interpretation, causing a stir among Desis. In the video, shared by a food blogger on Instagram, the restaurant employs a magic trick to serve what seems to be Biryani, leaving everyone perplexed and searching for an explanation.

The video posted by @delhifoodnest shows a food server adding rice, spices such as bay leaves, cardamom, cinnamon, fried onions, and an egg to a jar. After sealing the jar, shaking it for a bit, and flipping it over onto a plate, the server unveils a seemingly ready-to-eat biryani! According to the caption, the ‘surprising’ dish was being served at Farzi Cafe in Connaught Place, Delhi. As usual, the internet was fascinated by the now-viral video and flocked to the comment section in search of an explanation.

So, how did it happen? In the video, the server simply flipped the jar while shaking it to reveal the cooked biryani that was already inside. However, some users pointed out that there was an edit in the video that made it look like a magic trick. “There is a cut in a video, that is place exactly very the real illusion happens," commented a user while another one suggested, “Cut was not smooth, keep practicing".

No doubt, there were mixed reactions to the presenting tactic with some finding it impressive while others dismissed it as useless. One user joked, “All the hyderabadi’s use me as a dislike button". Another user commented, “Missed opportunity to call it khayali pulao". Since being shared, the clip has garnered over 1.5 million views on the photo-sharing platform along with 53K likes at the time of publishing the article.

