Kids are one of the most gentle souls out there and sometimes, their adorable selves are too cute to handle. They can instantly brighten up anyone’s day. Just like this kid is uplifting people on the Internet with a heart-warming note for his mother. A Twitter user shared a note her child left her. While she did not share the exact reason why her kid left her the note, it still remained just as heart-warming. The roughly scribbled note read, “Dear Mom I am sorry if you had a ruf day". There were two tiny hearts drawn at the bottom. It is all things sweet and even the user finds it so. She shared that she will be preserving the note until the day she dies.

Social media users were in awe of the gesture. Many asked the user who shared it to get it framed or laminated. It would be notes like these that would get her through all the “ruf days" that life will throw at her. Others said that these will also get her through those hard teenage years of her child ahead. Some shared stories of their own kids writing them notes. A Twitter user wrote, “I was a second shift nurse when they were little. We had a communication book- a looseleaf notebook. I would leave notes for them and they would write back after school. 1990-1997. Big printing then handwriting. In case of fire, I’m taking the notebook."

Another user mentioned writing the note themselves for someone special. “Reminds me of the note I left my girlfriend this morning. Bit better handwriting than mine though," the tweet read.

A user tweeted, “Such a caring soul. This is truly special but it doesn’t hurt to write the name and date on these things because we do forget."

Several users shared what their kids write for them in their notes. For a user, their kids have gotten in a habit of making little drawing and then turning them into cards that says “I love you". She shared cherishing the stack of cards just as much. Others shared snaps of these adorable notes they have received from their kids. Some notes even dated back a few decades. Many asked the user to write the date on the back of the note to keep it as a cherished memory forever.

All the tweets just went on to show how much these little interactions meant for the parents.

