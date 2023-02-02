The Besharam Rang song from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan became a massive hit on social media platforms even before the film was released in theatres. Since last December, people have been sharing their take on the song by recreating it on Instagram Reels in their own unique ways. And now, Tanzanian internet sensation Kili Paul and his sister Neema have shared their rendition of the song and it is already a hit on social media.

The video shared by Kili Paul on his Instagram handle is captioned, “Rate this! Neema wants to be Shilpa Rao." Shilpa Rao and Caralisa Monteiro have sung Besharam Rang, which features Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. The talented duo Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani composed the soundtrack of the film.

Kili and Neema are seen standing side by side in the short video that has now gone viral. Kili Paul is also seen playing the music of the song on a little instrument, enhancing their performance.

See the video shared by Internet sensation Kili Paul here:

The video was published two days ago and has already garnered over 1.8 million views on Instagram. Users have left heartwarming responses in the comments section, praising the efforts of the duo. One user wrote, “Bhai, you are outstanding, keep uploading awesome videos, we will support you more." Another user commented, “India is so proud of you guys" while one more added, “You have a beautiful voice Neema, you can do so much better with a little training." A comment read, “Wow! Great!"

A popular content producer on TikTok and Instagram, Kili Paul is known for recreating and performing to Bollywood songs. He frequently posts incredible videos of himself and most of them also feature his sister Neema. The siblings are always a delight to watch, going by the comments on their posts. A video that Kili shared earlier last month on Instagram showed him dancing to the tunes of Ayushmann Khurrana’s song, Jehda Nasha, from his newly released film An Action Hero.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan broke the record for the quickest Hindi movie to gross Rs 300 crore at the domestic box office. Not only that, but it also earned the most worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema during its first week of release.

