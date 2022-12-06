Kili Paul, Sister Reema Paul Shake a Leg To Bhojpuri Song Patli Kamariya Mori

If you have not been living under a rock, you must have come across videos of famous Tanzanian social media star, Kili Paul. The widespread popularity of content creation on social media has given millions of people around the globe a platform to display their talents and Kili Paul is one of them.

However, despite hailing from Tanzania, most of Kili’s content is India based. Kili and his sister Neema Paul are famous for dancing and lip-syncing to Bollywood music. Their videos go viral and Indians have loved their rendition of desi songs.

Now, the brother and sister duo have turned their attention to the Bhojpuri music industry. The Bhojpuri song Patli Kamariya Mori has been trending on social media for a week and many are making Instagram reels on it. Kili and Neema, who are quick to never miss any Indian trend that is related to music, caught on and made a reel, shaking a leg and lip-syncing to the catchy song. Neema aces it with her expressive lip-syncing while Kili is seen hitting the bull’s eye with some real desi steps. Watch the viral video here.

Advertisement

The video has received 15.9 million views and the comments section has been flooded with praise and admiration. Many Indians have stated that the duo has performed even better than the original.

Advertisement

Kili Paul and Reema Paul first became viral when they performed to Kaala Chashma and since then, have made reels on many Indian songs. Earlier this year, Kili was even felicitated by the High Commission of India in Tanzania. He even made a short appearance in the ongoing Bigg Boss 16.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here