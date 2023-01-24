Home » BUZZ » Kim Kardashian Gets Brutally Trolled After Giving Lecture at Harvard Business School

Kim Kardashian Gets Brutally Trolled After Giving Lecture at Harvard Business School

Kim Kardashian gave a lecture at Harvard Business School where she spoke about the success and challenges of her brand SKIMS.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: January 24, 2023, 11:23 IST

Boston

Kim Kardashian trolled after Harvard Business School lecture. (Credits: Twitter/@KimKardashian)
Kim Kardashian trolled after Harvard Business School lecture. (Credits: Twitter/@KimKardashian)

Kim Kardashian spoke at Harvard Business School, where her brand SKIMS is being studied as a course, and is getting widely trolled over it. “I spoke At Harvard Business School yesterday for a class called HBS Moving Beyond DTC. The class’s assignment was to learn about @skims, so my partner Jens and I spoke about our marketing, our challenges and our greatest wins," Kim wrote in a tweet.

Kim went to the Harvard event with SKIMS co-founder Jens Grede to discuss the success of the shapewear line that was launched in 2019, as per a Fox News report. However, many people criticised HBS’ move to invite Kim.

Advertisement

“Did your speech start with “I started with more recourses at my disposal that 99.999% of Americans."? Great company, however let’s be honest. It’s a hell of a lot easier for you to start a Fortune 500 company than the middle class American and it has nothing to do with hard work," a Twitter user wrote under Kim’s tweet. “Harvard Business School must be desperate for speakers. They are taking the low fruit for sure," wrote another.

RELATED NEWS

Many also argued back that Kim deserved to be there owing to the success of her company.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: January 24, 2023, 11:23 IST
last updated: January 24, 2023, 11:23 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Share First Pictures As Husband And Wife, See The Newlyweds' Dreamy Photos From Their Intimate Wedding

+10PHOTOS

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding: Father Of The Bride Suniel Shetty And Brother Ahan Shetty Distribute Sweets To Paps, See Pics