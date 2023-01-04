'King of Football': Image of Lionel Messi's Graffiti From Kochi Goes Viral

When it comes to football, Lionel Messi enjoys a fan base that one cannot even think of. Recently, the entire world was moved by the Argentine footballer’s candid moments after his team won the FIFA world cup 2022. Now, a graffiti of the player from Kochin is doing rounds on the internet. In the image, Messi has been painted like Jesus with both his hands open and has football lying on the tip of his shoes. Uploaded by Twitter user Aryaman Bhatnagar, the caption of the image read, “In Cochin."

The now viral image has over 8.4K views. Have a look:

Meanwhile, earlier, Messi’s Instagram post of him holding the trophy and celebrating with his triumphant teammates surpassed the ‘World Record Egg’ to become the most liked post on the platform ever. It became the most liked social media post on any platform, surpassing TikToker Bella Poarch, reported Daily Mail. Poarch, a Filipino-born American singer, had set the record back in 2020 with a video of her lip-syncing to Millie B’s ‘M to the B’. At the time of writing this article, Messi’s post has over a staggering 67 million likes on Instagram.

“Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We prove once again that Argentinians when we fight together and united we are able to achieve what we aim. The merit is of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinians… We did it!!! LET’S GO ARGENTINA DAMN!!!!! [sic]" he added.

