Valentine’s week has kept people busy as they celebrate special days dedicated to different romantic gestures beginning with Rose Day, Chocolate Day, Promise Day, Teddy Day, and so on. Now, with just a day left for the most-awaited Valentine’s Day, it’s time to celebrate Kiss Day! It’s the time when lovers take a step forward in the process of expressing their feelings with a sweet peck or kiss or a lip-lock with their partners. This simple act of affection lets people honour the power of love with not just their romantic partners but even their children, parents, friends, or even pets!

While many fall for the Valentine’s Day ideology and take out time to celebrate the romantic forms of expression, not everyone is a big fan of it! Be it couples or singles, some people don’t want to be a part of this capitalistic ruse like the westerners want them to be. This is when they devise their ways of celebration - the memefest! With so many Kiss Day 2023 memes ‘sealing’ Twitter, take a look at what actually kept them entertained and ‘hooked’ amid Valentine’s Week.

A kiss is the communication of sentiments that ‘speaks’ more than words. It is also said that a ‘kiss a day can keep the doctor away’ which shows that kissing is more than just an expression, it’s a process of healing! So, let your lover ‘heal’ with this beautiful gesture of love and affection. Send them Happy Kiss Day wishes and heartfelt messages by taking a cue from here. But if you’re still waiting for that first kiss, then maybe Kiss Day memes and jokes can help you elevate and become a part of the ‘you are not alone’ community that finds solace and happiness in these funny forms of expression

