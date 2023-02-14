Pakistan is currently facing the worst economic crisis due to its pervasive tax evasion and minimum domestic resource mobilization. In the cash-strapped country, the 48-year high inflation has led the rates for food, electricity, and other basic necessities to surge. But despite claiming to be bankrupt, Pakistan has given the biggest-ever opening to Canadian coffeehouse Tim Hortons. On February 10, Pakistan’s Lahore witnessed the opening of its first store of the coffee house chain, which received a record footfall. So much so that Pakistanis waited in long queues outside the outlet, just to have a cup of coffee of the multinational brand. Now several videos and pictures of the long queues outside the outlet are making rounds on the internet, with users questioning the financial crisis claims by the nation.

A Twitter user shared a clip showing multiple lines outside Lahore’s first Tim Hortons outlet. In the tweet, the person who is recording the same can be heard expressing his shock over the state, as the nation is undergoing economic turmoil. While sharing the video, the user wrote in the caption.

Another user tweeted: “Long queues, packed hall, no space in parking, almost chaotic. Tim Hortons at 9:00 AM in Lahore on its first day. Kithey hain mehengye?"

“As the first day sale of Tim Hortons in Pakistan breaks record of most sales in the world, The world must be laughing at us, we are at brink of default, our people are dying of hunger but let’s enjoy an overpriced cup of ordinary taste coffee," read a reaction by another user.

Another wrote, “Over 60 % of the population of Pakistan is living below the poverty line, while the rest have broken the 61 years sales record of Tim Hortons."

Pakistani singer Farhan Saeed called the nation two-faceted and wrote, “There are 2 Pakistan (s), one that is in the queue of utility stores for aata and ghee, and the other is at Tim Hortons. It scares me, that there is nothing in the middle that scares me."

A section of the internet also called out Pakistan for talking about the country’s “unimaginable" economic situation (as said by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif) while on the other hand, spending thousands on coffee from the renowned brand.

