KitKat or Dairy Milk? Desi Twitter Gets into 'Sweet' Argument Over Chocolate Supremacy

Dairy Milk happens to be everyone’s favourite. There are very less people who do not like this chocolate. However, taking to Twitter, one user who goes by the name Suhani has claimed that Nestle’s KitKat is better than Dairy Milk and surprisingly many people agree. Many came out in favour of Suhani and expressed how ‘KitKat supremacy’ beats everything else. “Kitkat is better than dairy milk, you can’t change my mind," read the tweet. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the tweet has gone viral and managed to gather 2.3K likes. It has sparked a debate on the micro-blogging site and most people have sided with KitKat. “Kitkat is most definitely better than Dairy Milk. I’m with you!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “No one cares about your mind. Stop thinking that your views are important enough to try to change." Here are a few responses:

Meanwhile, earlier this year, FMCG major Nestle India said the cost of key raw and packaging materials is witnessing 10-year highs and continues to surge this quarter, which has impacted its profit from operations. It said the cost outlook for key commodities like edible oils, coffee, wheat and fuel remains firm to bullish.

“As highlighted in previous quarters, cost of key raw and packaging materials are witnessing 10-year highs, and costs continued to surge this quarter which has impacted profit from operations. Continued inflation is likely to be a key factor in the short to medium term. We are confident of facing this turbulence with strategies of scale, efficiencies, mix and pricing all of which we will deploy judiciously," Nestle India said in a statement.

