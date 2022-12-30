Home » BUZZ » KitKat or Dairy Milk? Desi Twitter Gets into 'Sweet' Argument Over Chocolate Supremacy

KitKat or Dairy Milk? Desi Twitter Gets into 'Sweet' Argument Over Chocolate Supremacy

Many came out in favour of Suhani and expressed how 'KitKat supremacy' beats everything else.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: December 30, 2022, 16:26 IST

New Delhi, India

Twitter says KitKat is better than Dairy Milk. (Image: Twitter/@KitKat)
Twitter says KitKat is better than Dairy Milk. (Image: Twitter/@KitKat)

Dairy Milk happens to be everyone’s favourite. There are very less people who do not like this chocolate. However, taking to Twitter, one user who goes by the name Suhani has claimed that Nestle’s KitKat is better than Dairy Milk and surprisingly many people agree. Many came out in favour of Suhani and expressed how ‘KitKat supremacy’ beats everything else. “Kitkat is better than dairy milk, you can’t change my mind," read the tweet. Have a look:

Advertisement

Since uploaded, the tweet has gone viral and managed to gather 2.3K likes. It has sparked a debate on the micro-blogging site and most people have sided with KitKat. “Kitkat is most definitely better than Dairy Milk. I’m with you!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “No one cares about your mind. Stop thinking that your views are important enough to try to change." Here are a few responses:

RELATED NEWS

Advertisement

Meanwhile, earlier this year, FMCG major Nestle India said the cost of key raw and packaging materials is witnessing 10-year highs and continues to surge this quarter, which has impacted its profit from operations. It said the cost outlook for key commodities like edible oils, coffee, wheat and fuel remains firm to bullish.

“As highlighted in previous quarters, cost of key raw and packaging materials are witnessing 10-year highs, and costs continued to surge this quarter which has impacted profit from operations. Continued inflation is likely to be a key factor in the short to medium term. We are confident of facing this turbulence with strategies of scale, efficiencies, mix and pricing all of which we will deploy judiciously," Nestle India said in a statement.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: December 30, 2022, 16:23 IST
last updated: December 30, 2022, 16:26 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+17PHOTOS

Anant Ambani -Radhika Merchant Engagement: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor Among Stars At The Bash

+8PHOTOS

Mouni Roy Sets Internet On Fire In Racy Black Bikini From Beach Vacation, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures