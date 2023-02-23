Cricketer KL Rahul’s current form and his continued inclusion in the Indian cricket squad have become a heated topic of debate in cricketing circles. Many have questioned his selection in the Test series, wherein he had not been able to perform well. This also comes at a time when calls have been made to replace him with Shubman Gill. Amidst this, KL Rahul has also fallen prey to brutal trolling across social media platforms. Recently, a content creator made a parody reel of the player’s press conference which has left the internet divided.

In the clip, the creator takes a sly dig at the player by enacting to be him during a press meet. When asked about the ongoing criticism about him being out of form lately, the man, acting as KL Rahul, said, “I think that this criticism is baseless. You should do some proper research and come to me. You are saying that I am currently out of form but tell me when I was in form." Another reporter said research suggests that he had been out of form in Test cricket matches. To this, the man retorts, “This is also baseless research. Have you watched my last 10 T-20 innings?"

The reporter then highlighted he “is talking about the Test series and not the T-20 tournament". The creator counter questions, “That’s what I am asking have you watched my last ten T-20 innings?" When the reporter confirmed, “I have watched them," the man, in the parody clip, replied, “Then how can you claim I haven’t been playing in the Test series."

The next question was about the consistency that should be seen in a top cricket player. To this, the man explained, “No one as consistent as me has been born in the world yet. Since the time I joined the team, I have been consistently failing to perform and you have the audacity to question my consistency. I’ll leave if you ask me such boring questions." The creator corrected himself, “Leave the press conference, not the Indian team."

When asked about the war of words going around between ex-players about his removal from the team, the creator asserted, “If they remove me, who will you chatter about? Who will provide you with gossip? And the content creators who are making videos about me, who will give them content to talk about? How will the Indian economy work? These are the main factors why no one in the Indian squad will be in favour of removing me. If I am out, the spotlight will fall on other players who haven’t been performing well. That is why I am included in the team and I will always remain in it."

The parody video concluded with a dissing outro, “Thank you, guys. Thank you so much. Now, I have to continue practicing how to drop my wickets." Watch the clip here:

In less than a day, the parody reel has amassed over sixty thousand likes and more than four lakh views on Instagram. A barrage of cricket fanatics has shown their support for KL Rahul by widely criticising the parody video, meanwhile, a section of the internet has also found it hilarious. A user commented, “‘Have you watched my last 10 T20 innings and still your saying that am not good at Test cricket’ was epic." Another liked the “out hone ki practice" bit. Meanwhile, a user said, “He is speaking as if they are taking KL in the team in your place, do something for yourself rather than trolling someone." Another added, “Crossed the limit this time. He doesn’t deserve this." One more joined, “Those who are trolling him don’t have the guts to stand in front of him."

KL Rahul’s statistics have been under the scanner as it is believed that he has been given an undue advantage despite failing to perform.

