Paranormal or supernatural phenomena intrigue many as much as they scare them. While many sceptics brush these off as make-believe, a large section of people believe in the supernatural and have even claimed to have experienced certain incidents. In horror fiction, haunted houses are a common trope. But today, we are going to tell you about an island that is prohibited for visitors because it is believed to be haunted.

Between Venice and Lido, in the northern Italian area, lies the island of Poveglia. The island’s earliest historical events were documented in 421 AD, and since then, everything that we have learned about the location has been a terrifying trip.

Can you imagine a place where thousands of people were sent just to die? Yes, that exactly is Poveglia Island for you. If you go into history, it is said that when the plague epidemic spread in Italy, the government brought 1.6 lakh people here and burnt them, so that the epidemic could be prevented from spreading. Not only this but when black fever spread here, once again the government buried the people who died of the disease on this island so that the disease would not spread. You can consider Poveglia Island to be kind of a quarantine colony back then.

But that is not the end of the horrifying history of the island. A mental asylum was built on the island between the 1800s and the early 1900s. However, the asylum was hell on earth indeed.

Many patients died as a result of the resident doctor’s bizarre trials on them, which also left them permanently damaged. The doctor himself became insane in the 1930s and committed suicide. With so much death on the island, the entire place is believed to be haunted by the countless spirits that died there.

The Venetian government attempted to revitalise the island until very recently, but it seems dark forces are at play there. No organisation can endure for very long, work cannot be done, and unexplainable events are simply too many for anyone to comprehend.

Many have felt multiple presences on the island. Because of this, the island is permanently closed today. It appears that even the neighbourhood fishermen avoid sailing too close to the island.

