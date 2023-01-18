Kolkata Girl Who Studied Fashion Design Now Runs Pice Hotel in Dalhousie, Here is Her Story

Nandini Ganguly has studied fashion design but the condition of her house and her interest in cooking are now making her run a street food hotel in Dalhousie, Kolkata. Somebody took her video and posted on YouTube and now she is viral on social media.

As you walk through Kolkata’s Dalhousie you will see a series of Street pice hotels, but you have to stop at one point because you will see one smart young girl in her mid-twenties, wearing jeans and a top, cooking at a pice hotel. Not only that you will also see various mobile cameras shooting her.

Meet Nandini Ganguly or Mamata Ganguly, who has studied fashion design but now she runs pice hotel along with her family. Nandini’s father use to have a small rubber business which closed down due to Corona.

Life then became difficult for Nandini and her two sisters.

This is when she thought of starting her cooking venture.

Speaking to News18 Nandini said “I have struggled and am still struggling, people use to see me as what led me to cook on a footpath. I did not have a choice. I loved cooking and started it that way. One day one guy came and took my video and posted it on YouTube. It became viral and now everyday more than 30 YouTubers comes to take my video. People know me now and I have become famous. Now, more people come to have my food. However, my owner already has asked me to leave this place. What will I do? “

Even after all the fame, her problems stay in place. Bina Ganguly and Chakradhari Ganguly are her parents and they also accompany her everyday.

She opens her shop at 8 am and she works till 3 in the afternoon.

Speaking to News18 Bina said, “She said she wants to cook on road, I said no problem go ahead, we are giving our labour and earning money so there is no harm."

Nandini can fluently speak Hindi and English. From fish lunch to mutton lunch, everything is available in her street pice hotel.

Nandini‘s popularity has increased on social media, will she be able to take her fight forward?

