Kolkata Groom Works On Laptop During Wedding; Internet Calls It ‘Toxic Culture’

Before 2020, the concept of working from home was unknown to most people around the world. However, after the global COVID-19 pandemic forced people to remain indoors, a new concept emerged. Working from home became the new normal, and although people have returned to workplaces after the threat of the pandemic subsided, the work-from-home concept remained. Many companies still allow employees to work from outside the workplace. This trend has both fans and haters and some think that it has been taken too far with some people too oblivious to their surroundings while working on their laptops.

Today, we will show you an example of the same where a hilarious picture shows a groom working on his laptop in his wedding mandap. One would expect a person to be granted leave from work on at least the day of their wedding, but it looks like this person is either too much of a workaholic or was sadly not granted leave. A photo shared by an Instagram handle named ‘Calcutta’ shows a wedding taking place in the city of Kolkata where the groom is seated in the mandap.

The priest who performs the wedding is seen blessing the groom while the groom himself is buried deep inside his laptop. It is not exactly clear what he is doing on the laptop, but it has been naturally assumed that he is doing some official work.

The photo has been aptly captioned, “When ‘work from home’ stretches you to the next level." The picture has received more than 10,000 likes so far and a lot of users were able to identify with the picture in terms of the pressure from their workplace. On the other hand, many also deemed it as a ‘toxic culture’ where one has no respite from work even on their wedding day.

