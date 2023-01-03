Home » BUZZ » Kolkata Man Spends Rs 2.5 Lakh on Life-Size Statue of Wife After Losing Her to Covid-19

Kolkata Man Spends Rs 2.5 Lakh on Life-Size Statue of Wife After Losing Her to Covid-19

Tapas Sandilya, a retired government employee, lost his wife Indrani during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, he has installed a silicone replica of her at their home.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 03, 2023, 11:39 IST

Kolkata, India

Kolkata man installs silicone statue of wife at home. (Representational image: Reuters)
Kolkata man installs silicone statue of wife at home. (Representational image: Reuters)

A 65-year-old man in West Bengal’s Kolkata has installed a life-size silicone statue of his late wife at his home. Tapas Sandilya, a retired government employee, lost his wife Indrani during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, to fulfill her wishes, he has installed a silicone replica of her. The statue, which weighs 30 kg, is placed on a sofa at Indrani's favourite spot at their home. It is adorned with gold jewellery, the ones Indrani loved. A silk saree, which she wore on the occasion of her son’s wedding reception, is also neatly draped on the statue. He spent Rs. 2.5 lakh to get Indrani’s life-like statue built.

Tapas told the Times of India that the idea of installing Indrani’s statue came from the Iskcon temple. “We visited the Iskcon temple in Mayapur a decade ago and could not stop admiring the lifesize statue of the order's founder, AC Bhaktivedanta Swami. It was then Indrani had told me of her desire for a similar statue (of hers) if she happened to pass away before me," Tapas said.

Advertisement

Indrani passed away on May 4, 2021, and ever since then Tapas just wanted to fulfil her wish.

Tapas reached out to Subimal Das, who mostly makes silicone replicas for museums, for his “dream project”. “It was absolutely necessary for the statue to have a realistic facial expression,” Subimal said, explaining why it took 6 months to make the structure. He also shared that maintaining a silicone sculpture is much easier than a wax statue, but the latter can be more realistic.

RELATED NEWS

Previously, a Karnataka man made headlines for installing a silicon wax statue of his deceased wife in their “dream home.” Industrialist Shrinivas Gupta’s wife Madhavi died in a car accident in July 2017. Post her demise, Shrinivas decided to fulfil his late wife's dream of owning a bungalow.

During the housewarming ceremony, the man got a life-like statue of his wife installed in the living room of their new house. The pictures from the housewarming went viral on social media.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: January 03, 2023, 11:39 IST
last updated: January 03, 2023, 11:39 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Nysa Devgn Turns Up The Heat In Black Dress With Plunging Neckline As She Parties In Dubai With Friends, See Inside Pics

+10PHOTOS

Aahana Kumra Oozes Oomph In Animal-print Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Swimwear Looks