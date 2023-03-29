Let’s admit, pani puri - the quintessential street food snack - is an emotion. The joy of relishing the crunchy puris with spicy filling and tangy water is unmatchable. And, it is hard to explain this feeling in words. While we are divided by its different names including puchka, gupchup, batashe, and golgappa, we are united by our enduring love for this comfort food. Wondering, why are we talking about this street snack today? Well, it has everything to do with a video that has gone viral recently. It features a Korean man trying pani puri from a street stall for the first time. And, the end result was “swadisht [delicious]." The man, who goes by the name Korean Ladka on Instagram, shared the video of his latest indulge this week and it will make you crave the mouth-watering food even more.

The clip shows the Korean man asking the stall vendor to give him the sweet flavour of pani puri. After he finishes it, the man makes an OK sign with his hand, approving the sweet flavour. He then tries a sweet and spicy flavoured gol gappa and says, “Umm! This is good." He even impressed his desi fans by reviewing the street food in Hindi, “That was swadisht [delicious]."

Sharing the clip, the Korean man wrote: “I’m trying something new and exciting - Street Pani Puri! Do you have a favorite Indian street food? Let me know in the comments below, and maybe I’ll give it a try next. Yum!"

Take a look at the viral video here:

It did not come as a surprise when a plethora of users rushed to the comments section of the Korean man’s post to express their views. Many also put forward a list of food suggestions that the man should try. One user commented, “Try vada pav and misal pav in Bombay!" Another wrote, “OK but you must try gulab jamun first?" One more added, “Korean ladka ji, please try dahi puri. They are very tasty and a bit sour and sweet. Please try once." A comment read, “Try ras malai and jalebi with rabdi. You will love it."

Earlier this week, another video of the Korean man trying Hajmola went viral. It features him eating a Hajmola candy before spitting it out because of “strong" flavours. But, he consumes the tangy candy again and reviews it.

The post has garnered over 16 thousand likes as of now.

