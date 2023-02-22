‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, though it’s an SRK-Kajol classic, has arguably not aged in the best way. Classic Bollywood films were the reason behind many millennials’ romantic expectations and people are given to debating fiercely over the merits and demerits of those movies. ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ has inspired many ‘hot takes’ over the years, but one Twitter user’s theory, though made pretty much in jest, is getting shot down by people.

Referring to the scene where Anjali is on stage at school and her prompt is to speak about her mum, a Twitter user, BH Harsh, wrote, “Okay if Anjali doesn’t know ANYTHING about her mother despite reading her letters since 8 years, what the f*** did Tina write in those letters? where to score weed from, once she grows up? [sic]"

Apart from those shooting the take down, there were some others who agreed that the film had logical fallacies.

