Besides acting, Sara Ali Khan often makes headlines for her humble nature. Be it clicking selfies or greeting them with a sweet namaste, time and again, the Kedarnath fame has won multiple hearts online. On Friday, she once again garnered praise and adulation for not losing her calm while handling the rude antics of a female fan. Sara Ali Khan caught the attention of the paparazzi, as she stepped out of the Mumbai airport. She took a brief moment to greet fans and also obliged to pose for selfies with them.

Everything was going smoothly until a female fan entered the video frame, a smiling Sara shook her hands and mumbled ‘hello’. But the woman did not quietly walk away from her, she invaded her privacy by making an attempt to touch her face and hair. Sara was visibly caught feeling uncomfortable with the fan’s gesture, as her smiling face quickly falls flat. But in the very next second, she composes herself and continues to pose for selfies. Take a look at the incident here:

As soon as the video surfaced online, it irked a barrage of users who condemned the woman’s antics while also lauding Sara’s mature behaviour. A fan asked, “Why invade someone’s personal space, kudos to Sara for keeping calm," another assumed, “She was trying to snatch her jewellery. How bad it is to see that. Kya hoga India ka?" One more commented, “And then they say the actors behave rudely…ek thappad laga na chaahiye tha (She deserves a slap)."

Meanwhile, a user wrote, “Be it man or woman please don’t touch them. If they are nice enough that doesn’t mean you get that closer." Another fan expressed, “Sara is way matured and well brought up by her mother. kudos to her humbleness .P.S it’s not her movie promotions time it’s just a normal day."

The video has garnered over 9 lakh views on Instagram. Meanwhile, for her latest outing Sara Ali Khan, who never fails to flaunt her striking collection of breezy kurtas, opted for a stunning white palazzo set. Matched with a pink dupatta, the hem of her palazzo and sleeves featured intrinsic floral embroidery work. She chose a matching pink statement purse and minimalistic makeup to complete her look. She has a slew of projects in the pipeline including Gaslight, Laxman Utekar’s untitled next, and Ae Watan Mere Watan.

