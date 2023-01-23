Kylie Jenner Just Wore a 'Lion's Head' at Paris Fashion Week And It's Now Talk of The Town | WATCH

When people say that ‘anything and everything is fashion today’, they mean it. Even if a celebrity wears a simple tee paired with blue denim, he/she is known to set the trend for their ardent followers who always get smitten over their ‘own’ claimed fashion. But this doesn’t stand true for Kylie Jenner who received flak for wearing a ‘lion’s head’ to Paris Fashion Week. The 25-year-old American fame attended the Fall/Winter 2023 showcase wearing a full-length strapless gown, complete with an unlikely accessory.

Walking through Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Show, Kylie appeared with the huge lifelike male lion’s head, along with a full mane, sewn to her black couture dress. The seemingly fake cut-off head literally took the ‘lion’s share’ of her velvet gown that was styled with a croc-skin bag. While she looked clearly happy with her furry look that was accessorised with a sleek hairdo and gold earrings, internet users hurled brickbats at the Kardashians star for her ‘insensitive’ fashion pick.

“Kylie Jenner just arrived at the Schiaparelli show wearing a faux lion head dress," read the caption that featured the mother-of-two featuring for the Paris Couture Week.

Soon, netizens started slamming Kylie for her not-so-cool choice as one of them wrote, “Okay this is the most stupid thing I have ever seen…". “Fashion is dead. The surrealist are rolling over in their graves, “ commented another disgusted user. Some even called her out for her ‘shameful’ act that made her the instant talk of the town. “Is It Real? Shame on her!" exclaimed a user while the fourth one said, “Fashion disaster"

Earlier, Kylie also revealed her son’s new name, eleven months after keeping it under wraps from the public. Born to her and Travis Scott, the infant was officially named “Aire" as the American socialite shared the news on Instagram.

