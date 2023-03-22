Home » Buzz » 'Kyun Hila Dala Na': Strong Earthquake Tremors In Delhi-NCR Trigger Meme Fest

'Kyun Hila Dala Na': Strong Earthquake Tremors In Delhi-NCR Trigger Meme Fest

Strong tremors were felt in north India including Delhi-NCR on Tuesday night as an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 hit Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region.

The tremors were felt in most parts of North India. (Credits: Twitter/@anujmishra003)
Northern India was jolted with strong tremors after an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 hit Afghanistan late Tuesday. Residents rushed outside their apartments to find refuge in open spaces as the tremors continued to shake several areas in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan at around 10.20 pm. After the jolts, Twitter erupted with memes, who seemingly found a hilarious way to approach the situation to lighten the mood.

A section of the internet used escaping scenes from movies to refer to Delhi civilians who rushed to Twitter to confirm if the Earthquake was real. “Delhi people coming on Twitter to check if there was an earthquake," said one user. “People running to Twitter to confirm the earthquake in Delhi," wrote another.

Another section of Twitter used movie scenes, dialogues, and characters to make add hilarious anecdotes to the tremors.

According to Reuters, the tremors in Afghanistan were as deep as 194 km (120.5 miles) with its epicentre being the Hindu Kush mountain range. It is located near the remote northern Afghan province of Badakhshan. The tremors of the natural disaster were felt in India and geological experts claim the jolts were an outcome of many parts of South Asia being seismically active.

As per several reports, J L Gautam, head of the office and Scientist at the National Center for Seismology, explained, “As we know that the Indo-Australian plate is colliding with the Eurasian plate and this release happened in that region. The HKH region is very active seismologically. The reason why people in northwest India and Delhi felt it for a relatively long time is because of the depth. The depth of the fault is over 150 km so first primary waves were felt and then secondary waves. Aftershocks are likely now but they can’t be Forecast."

Besides India, tremors were also reportedly felt in multiple countries including Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, and Kyrgyzstan among others. This comes just a month after an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck the southern and central parts of Turkey and the northern and western parts of Syria on February 6.

