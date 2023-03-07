Romance, dating and relationships have witnessed a revolution since the advent of social media and dating apps. Many people have very unconventional takes on the concept of dating and relationships and their way of life is an enigma. One of them is Cassidy Davis, who is based in Los Angeles. Last year she organised a party, inviting 65 men she matched with on dating apps Tinder and Hinge.

According to an Insider story, Cassidy who dated people from all walks of life, including magicians, actors, writers, and musicians, realised that none of the relationships were working out. She soon decided to stop relying on the conventional methods of matching and dating and tried something unique on Valentine’s week last year.

Cassidy, who is a professional actor, invited 65 men she had matched with on Tinder and Hinge to a lavish singles party she hosted. She asked her female friends to bring along their matches as well.

She posted a video of the party on TikTok, which she named “Chaotic Singles Party." Cassidy would go on to choose one of the men at the party as her boyfriend and is presently dating him.

Cassidy Davis was so enamored with the idea of the singles party that she organizes one every now and then. She organised 17 parties last year in Los Angeles. Through these parties, she helps people who matched on dating apps have a face to face encounter. She also posts invitations to her party on Tiktok and Instagram, and a lot of people support her videos. Hundreds of people take part in it, and tickets for these parties cost between Rs 1000 and Rs 3000.

