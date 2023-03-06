Proposals are an exciting moment for everyone, regardless of their gender. While public displays of affection may not be for everyone, most people secretly yearn for a romantic proposal. Typically, it’s common to see men get down on one knee to propose to their partner, but why should women be left behind? Recently, a Twitter user raised this point, questioning why women can’t take charge and create a dreamy proposal for their significant other. In response to this, Desi women have come up with some humourous yet genuine answers that are definitely worth a read!

A Twitter user recently posted an image of a girl in a white saree on her knees offering a bouquet of flowers to a man and asked, “Girls, what’s stopping you from doing this?" This ignited a flurry of responses from Indian women, who flooded the comment section with some hilarious and witty replies. One woman wrote, “Rejection," while another joked, “Ghutno me dard hai (pain in the knees)". Some women even added a comical twist, with one person commenting, “The fear of White saree getting dirty," and another adding, “Their Heels!"

Interestingly, some people saw this gesture as sweet and endearing. One user even pointed out that this type of gesture is rare, saying, “Because in a culture of chivalry a gentleman never causes his woman to bend for him, be lower than. It’s his honour to have her and he shows it in appreciation by lowering himself in his stance to accomodate her and be respectful. But yes, you obviously live for clout so."

Meanwhile, the idea that men have their own expectations in relationships and desire to feel loved and appreciated is certainly valid. But, at the same time, love and appreciation can be expressed in many ways, and both partners should have their ways to show affection and support to each other. Ultimately, what matters most is the effort put into the relationship and the mutual love and respect shared between partners.

