The weather conditions are always unpredictable in today’s times. Several cars that were parked near Lake Erie in Hamburg, New York got encased in thick blankets of ice, earlier this week. Now, a video is making rounds on social media of a car covered with cold sheets of ice. The video, making rounds on Twitter, shows icicles frozen all around the SUV even though its door is not visible and it looks like a woolly mammoth.

After the camera is panned to the other end, the SUV can be seen covered with a similar effect and the water can be seen roaring in the background. Watch the video here:

According to a report by the New York Post, the driver parked the vehicle on the lakeside in Hamburg, New York and came back to see that their car was frozen from lake spray. This car probably had a beautiful view of Lake Erie on St Patrick’s Day with very low temperatures.

The unusual phenomenon took place after the temperature in New York dropped. It was accompanied by fast winds and blew over Lake Erie at a speed of over 47 miles per hour. This carried a large amount of lake water towards the cars which eventually froze into icicles. CBS News shared the video on their official Twitter page as they reported the news.

The micro-blogging site users have now reacted to the baffling video. One of the users commented, “We were hit by lake effect snow this weekend??? I think it was just windy and cold enough to freeze the water splashing over the railing."

Another person wrote, “Well, someone is going to give that person rides until springtime."

A third user wrote, “The winds have been intense. Freezing spray from an unfrozen lake can cause heavy ice build-ups on just about any surface."

Last December, the unique mix of air temperature, water temperature and wind provided a similar viral video clip from North of Buffalo in Canada where an entire town was encased in ice and looked like a scene from the film, Frozen.

