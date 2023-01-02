Large UFO-Shaped Cloud Formed in California Has Reminded Twitter of Movie 'Nope'

Several instances of UFO-like substances appearing in the skies have been recently doing rounds on the internet. This time, it’s a huge cloud shaped like a flying saucer that was spotted outside of Palm Springs in California. Interestingly, it resembled the mysterious alien life from the movie ‘Nope’ which was released in 2022. It’s a sci-fi horror film that focused on the sighting of an unidentified flying object (UFO) near a branch in the Californian desert.

Screenwriter Brian Lynch took to social media to post a picture of the life-imitating art when he and his family noticed it on Tuesday afternoon. “It was hanging over us…My kid thought it was really cool," said Lynch. He also shared the picture and tagged Jordan Peele, who wrote and directed ‘Nope’.

The awe-striking image surprised the internet users who started filling the comment section with “NOPE" jokes. The official IMAX account tweeted, “NOPE!!". “lol nOpe!" wrote another user.

Another eyewitness, Dr. James Danoff-Burg, the director of conservation at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert, said that he spotted the display while giving a tour to the visitors. He also explained that it wasn’t an extraterrestrial object but a lenticular cloud that looked like “stacked pancakes". “That day was exceptional as we had one that was stacked three levels high – a rarity," said Danoff-Burg. He further added that they looked “quite spectacular."

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time that such clouds have appeared over the zoo’s nature preserve. Such lenticular clouds typically occur in winter months and are formed from the wind blowing across hills and mountains. “You have to have a wind that’s very uniform in one direction," meteorologist Cindy Palmer of the National Weather Service told the SFGATE last year. “She explained, “As it’s moving over the mountain and the way the airlifts, the moisture condenses and forms the clouds."

