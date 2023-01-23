Viral News LIVE Updates: Sanjay Kapoor Talks About Shanaya's 'Struggles', Gets Brutally Trolled

Viral News Today LIVE Updates: From Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor being brutally trolled to Anand Mahindra’s daily videos, check out what’s got the Internet talking today. Come a Pakistani girl who grabs the limelight for grooving to a Bollywood hit or an animal who has caught attention due to its rarity, the tendency such content going viral is high.

The unique thing is that virality is not confined to anything in particular. It can be anything – from a bizarre animal video, to an image of a rare species, from a baby dancing to a quirky song, to a father and son duo performing at a wedding. The list is endless but its reach is not!

What is that one viral thing that caught your attention? Is it the Delhi’s cold wave memes or food delivery app Swiggy’s recent tweets? Is it the bizarre records that people set or the memes that never end? You’re definitely a ‘viral geek’ if you were able to picturise all that was mentioned above And if not, you don’t have to worry. We got you covered! Here is everything that falls under the umbrella of viral, buzzy, trendy, and so forth.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here