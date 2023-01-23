Home / BUZZ / Viral News LIVE Updates: Sanjay Kapoor Talks About Shanaya's 'Struggles', Gets Brutally Trolled
Viral News LIVE Updates: Sanjay Kapoor Talks About Shanaya's 'Struggles', Gets Brutally Trolled

Viral News LIVE Updates: From Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor being brutally trolled to Anand Mahindra's daily videos, here's everything that's got the Internet talking today.

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: January 23, 2023, 07:15 IST

Delhi, India

Jan 23, 2023 07:15 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: British Band Playing Dhol at Indian Wedding Steals the Show

A British band played at an Indian wedding and Desis have a joke or two. READ MORE.

Jan 22, 2023 17:11 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: John MacLaughlin, Zakir Hussain and Vikku Vinayakram’s Impromptu Jam

In the video, the three can be seen blissfully jamming together and having a fun time, leaving their audience completely mesmerised. READ MORE

In the video, the three can be seen blissfully jamming together and having a fun time, leaving their audience completely mesmerised.
Jan 22, 2023 17:10 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: Sanjay Kapoor Gets Trolled, Here is Why

This time another video which is going viral is that of Sanjay Kapoor. In the video, he can be seen talking about how his daughter had to go through unwanted paparazzi. READ MORE

