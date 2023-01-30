‘What is with people and their desire to turn classic food into a bizarre recipe?’ asks an aggrieved foodie. Nowadays, almost every food item is tossed with something unrelated that gives birth to yet another good combo that people don’t even want to touch! As if ‘Dum Ki Chai’ wasn’t enough, a video of ‘Lava Idli‘ being prepared most unexpectedly went viral on the internet. It felt no less than trauma to all the South Indian food lovers who were disgusted over the not-so-needed Idli recipe. Idli or Idly is a type of savoury rice cake, originating from the South India, popular as a breakfast food in India.

The video showed a step-by-step recipe of how to prepare ‘lava Idli‘ using some Idli batter, Golgappa Puris, and Sambhar. It began with adding some Idli batter to the greased molds or bowls. The recipe is then directed to poke holes in the Golgappa Puris and add some Sambhar to it. Then the Puris are placed in the mold filled with the batter while covering their tops and pouring some more batter on them. After cooking it for 8-10 minutes in a hot steamer, they are allowed to cool down before demolding them on a plate. And there it is….. ‘Lava Idli‘!

Advertisement

Netizens didn’t approve of the idea of having an authentic dish with such a weird twist. Soon, people started calling out the recipe for taking away all its traditional essence under #Idli on Twitter. “Whoever has done this to idli deserves punishment of highest order…There is no justice done to idli or to golgappa," wrote a disgusted user.

Advertisement

The ‘Lava Idli’ recipe pissed off Indian Twitter as one of them commented, “Please let the idli be the authentic… Such a useless way". “Please stop experimenting with south dishes, this is pathetic," wrote the other. What do you think of this food experimentation?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here