'Left With Tears': Dahani's Farewell Tweet For Shaun Tait Gives Fans 'Heart Attack'

Pakistani cricketer Shahnawaz Dahani gave Twitter a right fright with a tweet about the team’s bowling coach Shaun Tait. Tait’s contract expires next month and he is unlikely to continue in the position, as per a Geo Super report. After the conclusion of the ODI series between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi on Friday, Dahani shared a series of photos of himself with Tait and captioned it, “A friend who brought smiles, left last night with tears. #ShaunTait". The crying emoji coupled with the broken-heart one caused many Twitter users to be taken aback, assuming that Tait had passed away.

“Done with the series. Leaving Pakistan with a heavy heart," Tait has tweeted. Though many of his fans took exception to Dahani’s tweet, Tait himself quoted-tweeted it and wrote, “I will miss you all “. He also tweeted a photo of himself with Dahani, captioning it, “Last selfie with Don @ShahnawazDahani before leaving Pakistan."

Tait had quit international cricket in 2016 when he played his last T20 for Australia. He had a short stint with the Afghanistan team as bowling coach during the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates last year before leaving last December.

Glenn Phillips smashed an unbeaten half-century as New Zealand secured a series victory over Pakistan with a two-wicket win in the third and final one-day international in Karachi on Friday. New Zealand’s win sealed their first ODI series victory in Pakistan in six attempts and kept them top of the one-day rankings. Pakistan made a poor start as they lost Shan Masood without scoring and skipper Babar Azam, the world’s top-ranked ODI batsman, for just four.

