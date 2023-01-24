Leftover Dish? Influencer Eats ‘Palak Chole Chawal’ in a Wedding and Desis Can’t Digest it

Indians have a Desi jugaad for everything. Be it using an old garment as a mop or cooking the leftover rice into masala pulav the next morning, our Desiness never compromises! And what about mixing the sabzi into dal and rice only to complete the leftovers? It’s a brown household’s everyday story, right? But an influencer tried this at a wedding and captured the video of ‘palak chole chawal’ being served in a kulhad which no doubt got roasted by Indian Twitter.

She started by calling it an “interesting dish" and went on to explain how the wedding stall prepared the ‘tempting’ dish. The woman then showed the man at the food counter roasting some rice in ghee(butter) and adding chole ki sabzi (chickpea curry) along with some palak ki sabzi (spinach curry) in a large pan. He then tossed it street-style and served the dish in a kulhad or handle-less clay cup. Tempted by its fragrance, she could then be seen relishing the food at the counter.

Advertisement

But isn’t this a leftover dish of a Desi household? The blogger doesn’t think so as she called it a ‘unique’ combination. This attracted trolls on social media as users couldn’t ‘digest’ the video (and of course the dish) shared by a Twitter user recently.

Advertisement

“Isn’t this how we eat whatever’s remaining on the plate at a wedding buffet?" a user humorously commented on the video while another one wrote, “This is the special dish I make aadhi raat ko using all the bacha hua khana (…at midnight with the leftover food)." The third user shared, “My granny used to feed us all leftover curries mixed in one with some garlic tempered rice and called it “Bombay Pulav".

Some even pointed out the positive side of ‘home-cooked’ food being represented as something unique. “I see it positively, home skills of Indian household is being showcased on a commercial level. It furthers Indian culture to the people who otherwise would not have thought of it," remarked a user.

What do you think of this style of ‘ghar ka khana’?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here