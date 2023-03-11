A Pakistani dad sent out a loud and clear message for women’s rights during the annual ‘Aurat March’ in the country and it has gone viral on Twitter. The event marking International Women’s Day is often met with patriarchal opposition. A clip shared by a Twitter user, Leena Ghani, shows her dad schooling a reporter who had done “zero homework" on women’s rights.

The reporter asked a question on what were the “actual" rights for which the man in question and family members had come to the march. Apart from schooling the reporter on how he should have done his “homework" better, the Twitter user’s dad also said that most laws in Pakistan are “weighted against women".

He further said, “If you go to a court of law, or anywhere else, women’s voice is represented less. If you don’t know, then try sending a lone woman to a police station… or a court." He ended the conversation by urging the reporter to read more on gender studies.

Advertisement

There was an outpouring of appreciation for Leena’s father after the two clips went viral, with many commending his gesture of being a “true ally".

Read all the Latest Buzz News here