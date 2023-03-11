Home » Buzz » 'Legend': Pakistani Dad Schools Reporter on Women's Rights at 'Aurat March' in Viral Video

'Legend': Pakistani Dad Schools Reporter on Women's Rights at 'Aurat March' in Viral Video

A Twitter user called Leena Ghani shared two videos of her father schooling a reporter at the Aurat March for having done 'zero homework'.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: March 11, 2023, 12:48 IST

Pakistan

People react, as they participate in Aurat March or Women's March, to mark International Women's Day, in Islamabad, Pakistan March 8, 2023. (Credits: Reuters)
People react, as they participate in Aurat March or Women's March, to mark International Women's Day, in Islamabad, Pakistan March 8, 2023. (Credits: Reuters)

A Pakistani dad sent out a loud and clear message for women’s rights during the annual ‘Aurat March’ in the country and it has gone viral on Twitter. The event marking International Women’s Day is often met with patriarchal opposition. A clip shared by a Twitter user, Leena Ghani, shows her dad schooling a reporter who had done “zero homework" on women’s rights.

The reporter asked a question on what were the “actual" rights for which the man in question and family members had come to the march. Apart from schooling the reporter on how he should have done his “homework" better, the Twitter user’s dad also said that most laws in Pakistan are “weighted against women".

He further said, “If you go to a court of law, or anywhere else, women’s voice is represented less. If you don’t know, then try sending a lone woman to a police station… or a court." He ended the conversation by urging the reporter to read more on gender studies.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

There was an outpouring of appreciation for Leena’s father after the two clips went viral, with many commending his gesture of being a “true ally".

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Shaoni SarkarShaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture....Read More

first published: March 11, 2023, 12:48 IST
last updated: March 11, 2023, 12:48 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Ananya Panday, Saba Azad, Suvreen Chawla Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Satish Kaushik's Death, Release Of TJMM, Pre-Oscar Event Hosted By Priyanka Chopra Among Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week