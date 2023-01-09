Leopard Napping on a Tree Offers an Important Life Lesson, Netizens Amused

In life, your biggest competitor is yourself. You must always strive to improve yourself in a particular field, and not compete with your fellow mates. If you are confident about something, you need not prove your worth to someone else. Similarly, if you are aware of your flaws, no one in this world can demean you. Seems like, this life lesson is now being imparted by, not a human, but a dangerous animal of the wild. Yes, a viral picture of a leopard sleeping like an innocent baby has grabbed eyeballs for all the right reasons.

The now-viral photo was dropped on Twitter by Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda on December 24. The picture has been gaining traction recently, owing to the beautiful caption and the lovely picture. “Prove yourself to yourself, not to others," read the tweet.

The picture shows a leopard taking a blissful nap most adorably. The spotted animal can be seen placing its head in between two divided branches of a tree, while its forelimbs dangle below. The dangerous predator has its tail weaved through another branch opening while the animal’s hindlimbs hang from behind.

The leopard does not seem to have a care in the world, appearing to forget its duties of being a wild animal and intelligent carnivore as it enjoys a good sleep on the tree. The picture is bound to change your opinions about the terrifying creature, as the leopard gives the impression of a domestic pet in the photo.

The Twitter population quickly flooded the comments with multiple amusing reactions. While one user noted, “This cat got some swag," another quipped, “Just chill." A third individual pointed out that the snap would have been perfect if there was a “Do not disturb placard" in it. So far, the picture has amassed over 54.1k views with more than 2k likes on the microblogging platform.

Although this picture might look cute to you, the situation would be different if a leopard was found walking freely on the streets. In a similar situation, terror gripped the residents of a housing complex in Greater Noida’s Ajnara Le Garden society after video footage of a leopard at an under-construction building surfaced on the Internet. Although Rangers and members of the Forest Department are hell-bent on capturing the dangerous predator, their efforts have not rendered fruitful.

