'Let Her Learn' Rings Out on Twitter as Taliban Bans Women From Universities in Afghanistan

'Let her learn' hashtag rings out on Twitter as people protest the Taliban's decision to ban women from attending universities in Afghanistan.

Last Updated: December 21, 2022, 14:16 IST

An Afghan woman and a girl walk in a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 9, 2022. (Credits: Reuters)
The Taliban banned university education for women across Afghanistan and protests over the move have rung out on Twitter in the form of hashtag ‘Let Her Learn’. With it, people across the world are registering their support for Afghan women and girls and their right to education. The US has strongly condemned the Taliban’s “indefensible decision" to ban women from universities and keep secondary schools closed to girls in Afghanistan, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken warning that this decision will come with “consequences" for the Islamist regime.

“Education is a crucial tool in the fight against poverty, inequality, and injustice. The Taliban’s ban on girls’ education only serves to perpetuate these issues in Afghanistan," Habib Khan, founder of non-governmental organisation Afghan Peace Watch, wrote in a tweet.

The Taliban authorities on Tuesday ordered a nationwide ban on university education for females, as the hardline Islamists continue to crush Afghan women’s right to education and freedom. Despite promising a softer rule when they seized power last year, the Taliban have ratcheted up restrictions on all aspects of women’s lives, ignoring international outrage reported AFP.

