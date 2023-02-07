If you’re not feeling particularly great about yourself today, remember that you were the sperm that won! In a mind-boggling video, a Twitter page shared how 50,000 sperm fought it out to get to the egg during the process of IVF or in vitro fertilisation. Maybe all our births are accidents and we are insignificant pawns in the universal scheme of things, but it sure doesn’t look that way when you see the video of these little sperms searching for the egg, and to think that only one of them could “win"!

It does sound a lot like Desis preparing for civil service exams, wouldn’t you say? Twitter boss Elon Musk thinks it- the fertilisation process, not exam prep- involves a lot of luck. “The level of luck needed to win is insane," he wrote in response to the video.

Advertisement

The first IVF baby, Louise Brown, was born in 1978 in Oldham and District General Hospital, Manchester, England. In vitro fertilization, popularly known as IVF, is an extraordinary technique in which a woman’s eggs are fused with a man’s sperm in a special laboratory to create one or more embryos (first stage of a baby). In this procedure, the embryo is transported to the woman’s uterus through her cervix to enhance her chances of pregnancy. Since the fusion of male and female eggs occurs in a laboratory, the baby was also commonly called a test tube baby.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here