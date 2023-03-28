A little girl has lit up Facebook with her adorable acting chops. She has been garnering much acclaim for her brilliant acting skills. A video of the little girl is making rounds on the internet, showing her crying on a cue in such a way that it looks very real. She was promised Rs 50 for shedding tears while crying on cue. And she understood the assignment. “She is so natural" in her skills that the internet believes that she should be given an “Oscar." The video is shared by a Facebook user named Mrs Bean AKA Nicky, with the caption, “And the Oscar goes to this little girl." The video opens with the little girl in the frame, while a man in the background can be heard giving her instructions to act like she is crying. The girl can be seen carefully listening to the man and smiling. The man tells the girl that she must shed tears and if she is successful in doing that, he will give her Rs. 50. Responding to the man, the girl can be heard saying, “Thik hai. (Okay)". And the next moment, she starts crying and nails every factor for good acting – the voice, gestures and expressions. The video also shows tears rolling down her cheeks.

In no time, the video went crazy viral. Several users took to the comments section to laud her skills. Many suggested the girl should pursue acting as her career. One user commented, “She is a future actress…so sweet." Another wrote, “Oh my God….she is so natural." Some were impressed with her to such an extent that they agreed with the caption and claimed that she should be given an Oscar. A user commented, “She really deserves an Oscar. Superb." Another wrote, “Oscar goes to the sweet little girl." A third user wrote, “Best Child Oscar Award for Serious Role goes to this girl."

So far, the video has been played more than a million times on Facebook and has garnered around 70 thousand reactions. What do you think about the little girl’s amazing acting skills?

