Lights, Camera, Admission: Kerala School Goes Filmy With Dramatic Posters

The admission period can be a busy and stressful time for school management, parents, as well as students. While schools have used similar methods to attract students to their institutions, Olavanna Aided Lower Primary School in Kozhikode used movie dialogues instead of simply providing information about the school, in order to capture the attention of parents and children.

The cyber team used famous dialogues from popular Malayalam films like Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, Devasuram, Big B, Nadodikkattu, and more to attract parents and children.

Prajit Prasanna Kumar shared the school admission posters on Facebook and in his post written in Malayalam, he stated, “The school’s admission poster is becoming a hit. The poster designed by the school inspired by the popular dialogues in the Malayalam cinema Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha has won the hearts of social media users."

As per Indian Express, one poster features Anjooran, a character from the movie Godfather. With a frown, he says, “Keri vaada makkale (Get inside, kids)." In another poster, Mammooty’s character, Chandu Chekavar, appears serious and states that his children will only attend Olavanna ALP School.

Additionally, a different poster illustrates a scene from Devasuram, in which Mohanlal questions Innocent’s character, Warrier, about his lack of improvement. To this Warrier replies, “It is because you have not studied in this school."

According to School headmaster Ranjith M’s statement to IE Malayalam, the concept for the unique posters came from the idea of creating something different and the response has been positive. The school’s cyber team, led by Linoj Sir, was responsible for designing the posters.

The school initially planned to share the posters within their WhatsApp groups for teachers and students, but they quickly went viral on the internet.

Linoj B, the designer of the posters, stated that the initiative unexpectedly gained attention. He mentioned receiving phone calls from writers, theatre artists and radio jockeys who appreciated his designs. Despite some criticisms, the school plans to respond positively.

During a meeting with the school’s cyber team, they decided to create something unique. Linoj also mentioned that others have used their posters by simply replacing the school name.

