'Like a Pro': Indonesian Dance Group Recreates SRK and Deepika Padukone's 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming movie Pathaan is one of the most-anticipated films. Jhoome Jo Pathaan song from the film has created a massive buzz among Bollywood lovers. Now, an Indonesian dance group recreated the entire song and hook steps of Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Youtuber Vina Fans shared the video of the same on her channel.

The video opens up with the Indonesian dance group dressed up in similar outfits worn by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the original track. The group goes on to replicate all the moves and perfectly nails them. The video has garnered over 694 thousand views ever since it was shared online.

Several social media users were stunned on watching this recreated version. One of the users wrote, “I am a complete Indian and ex Indonesia citizen, I love how you guys recreated the entire scene by scene and hook steps, SRK and Deepika should come to Indonesia to greet you guys. Much love." Another user wrote, “Omg! Terrific! I am out of words, you two and everyone else in the video nailed it! Killed it like a pro! From costumes to dance moves, locations, and expressions everything is just perfect!"

One more said, “The effort and passion that Vina has put into this song is awesome. Truly impressive."

Watch the video below:

Jhoome Jo Pathaan features Arijit Singh’s stunning vocals in collaboration with Sukriti Kakar and the musical duo Vishal and Shekhar. The track’s music video is an absolute banger thanks to the upbeat vibe and stunning dance moves of SRK and Deepika Padukone. In addition to Jhoome Jo Pathaan, the makers have also released another song titled Besharam Rang. The much-awaited film Pathaan is all set to hit the silver screens on January 25.

