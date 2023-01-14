'Like Coachella': Twitter User Shares How White Friend Hilariously Misunderstood Pongal

A Twitter user tried to explain the Pongal festival to her white friend and it gave rise to a hilarious misunderstanding. Cultural differences can lead to some curious situations, and a Twitter user’s DMs with her friend have been going viral. When the user told her friend about the Pongal festival, they assumed it to be a kind of music festival akin to- wait for it- Coachella. “Who is the headliner?" they can be seen asking in the text exchange.

The Twitter user explained to her friend that it’s a Tamil harvest festival. “I thought it’s like Coachella," the friend replied with a laughing emoji. “Usually big festivals have headliners," they added.

“Headliner is venpongal+chutney. Opening act is sambhar vada," a Twitter user quipped. “That’s why we shouldn’t even try😂, i remember trying to explain what Holi was and the reply i got was ‘so y’all get drunk to throw colors at each other that you cannot remove for the next few days?, Why is that a festival, what are y’all celebrating getting drunk?'" another shared. “No I have no words. Connecting Pongal to Coachella?! I can’t. 😭😭😭" reads one tweet.

What do you think is the “headliner" for Pongal?

