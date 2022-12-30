Home » BUZZ » Lion From Kenya’s Masai Mara Viral for its Lustrous Hair, Users Ask For 'Haircare Routine'

Lion From Kenya’s Masai Mara Viral for its Lustrous Hair, Users Ask For 'Haircare Routine'

The video has been uploaded by a user named Gabriele Corno via Twitter. The clip perfectly captures the motion of the lion's mane. The lion seems at rest as it enjoys the sunshine and observes its surroundings.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 30, 2022, 12:46 IST

Kenya

The video has been uploaded by a user named Gabriele Corno via Twitter. (Credits: Twitter)
The video has been uploaded by a user named Gabriele Corno via Twitter. (Credits: Twitter)

There’s no denying that social media is flooded with amusing photos and videos of animals that can keep users entertained for hours. Recently, a video of a lion from Kenya’s Masai Mara National Reserve grabbed the attention of netizens. The video shows a huge male lion with a magnificent mane, enjoying a breezy evening. The video has been uploaded by a user named Gabriele Corno via Twitter. The clip perfectly captures the motion of the lion’s mane. The lion seems at rest as it enjoys the sunshine and observes its surroundings. Along with the video, the caption also read, “The king in Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya".

Watch the video below:

Advertisement

The video has gone on to garner over four million views as of now. The gigantic lion sitting calmly in the video is being praised by viewers. In the video, the hairline, which has also caused discussion among online users, has taken centre stage. One of the users wrote, “That is a pretty prolific mane. Props".

Another user added, “He’s absolutely gorgeous and he needs to share his hair care routine!"

Advertisement

A third user quipped, “Will somebody please tell me who is his hair stylist".

Earlier, a visitor took a photo of a lion and put it on social networking sites which caused a social media uproar when it showed the lion’s distinctive mane. The lion can be seen romping around in the Guangzhou Zoo with a lioness. The lion’s fashionable fringes in the image made people laugh and had them wondering who gave the beast a haircut.

Questions about what had happened to his mane started to surface as soon as the photo started trending on social media. Later, zoo officials said that the lion’s unusual appearance was caused by the high humidity in Guangzhou province.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: December 30, 2022, 12:46 IST
last updated: December 30, 2022, 12:46 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+17PHOTOS

Anant Ambani -Radhika Merchant Engagement: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor Among Stars At The Bash

+8PHOTOS

Mouni Roy Sets Internet On Fire In Racy Black Bikini From Beach Vacation, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures