Lion Spotted Roaming Around At Green Field in Gujarat, Internet Asks if He is Vegetarian

As the video pans following the footsteps of the lion, another one is revealed to be relaxing on the field.

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 28, 2022, 16:46 IST

New Delhi, India

Lion Spotted Roaming Around At Green Field in Gujarat. (Image: Twitter/@SusantaNanda3)
Lion Spotted Roaming Around At Green Field in Gujarat. (Image: Twitter/@SusantaNanda3)

While lion sightings in human settlements are rare incidents, it is not so uncommon in the villages surrounding Gir National Park in Gujarat. One such recent instance of a lion sighting was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda. In the clip, posted on Twitter, a lion can be seen roaming on a green field as an unknown man is trying to record its movement on his mobile’s camera. As the video pans following the footsteps of the lion, another one is revealed to be relaxing on the field. The video ends abruptly when the first lion approaches the second one. The man seen in the video stands comfortably there, almost unfazed by the lion’s presence.

“Another day in Gujarat, India," explained the IFS officer in the caption to indicate how lion sightings have become common occurrences in the state.

Watch the video here:

The clip instantly went viral on the micro-blogging site, leaving users with a series of questions.

One curious Twitter user asked if the occurrence might lead to any conflict, “Will this lead to human-animal conflict? It looks like lionesses are wandering on farmland with a lone farmer standing nearby attending to his cell phone."

Another wondered if being in close proximity with the wild animals was “bravery or stupidity."

Meanwhile, a user commented, “This is very common in Amreli, Veraval, and in districts covered by the Gir forest area." The Gir region is bifurcated into three districts including Bhavnagar, Junagadh, and Amreli.

One more joined, “Very common sight in Gir …people & lions usually coexist … rarely lion attack cow."

The visuals of the lions on the farm left many wondering if it was a vegetarian.

The video has staked up close to one lakh views and still counting. Although the IFS officer claimed that it isn’t an uncommon occasion in this region of Gujarat, he did not share the details of the location where the creatures were spotted.

