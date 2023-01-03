Home » BUZZ » Lionel Messi Fan Regrets Getting GOAT's Name Tattooed on Forehead After Getting Trolled

Lionel Messi Fan Regrets Getting GOAT's Name Tattooed on Forehead After Getting Trolled

Colombian influencer Mike Jambs said that he copped a lot of negative comments after getting Lionel Messi's name tattooed on his forehead.

International

Mike Jambs regrets getting the Messi tattoo. (Credits: Instagram/@mike_jambs)
It’s Lionel Messi’s world and we’re just living in it. Ever since Argentina’s iconic victory at the FIFA World Cup 2022, fans of the footballer have been feeling it all the more. However, things didn’t pan out well for one of Messi’s super-fans. Colombian Mike Jambs decided to get the footballer’s name tattooed on his forehead but after revealing the ink on social media, he was flooded with negative comments. It has led to him reevaluating his decision.

“I regret having done the tattoo because instead of bringing me positive things, it’s led to lots of negative things, both personally and for my family," he was quoted as saying by SportsBible. He added that he hadn’t thought that he would be reaching this conclusion so soon, as he had initially been proud of having gotten the tattoo.

“I REGRET MY TATTOO OF MESSI," he wrote in the caption to one video.

Elsewhere, another Messi fan paid a similar, though less permanent, tribute to the footballer. He had Messi’s face shaved into the back of his head.

Argentine players have also tipped their hats to Messi with their jerseys. Messi’s heated exchange of words with Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst, following the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final fixture, became a big talking point. Messi, after the game, had labelled Weghorst as ‘Bobo,’ meaning silly. “What are you looking at, silly? Go over there," Messi had said after the thrilling World Cup quarter-final encounter.

Messi’s words went viral in no time and the Argentina football team, after winning their third World Cup title, decided to relive the moment by printing Messi’s remarks on t-shirts. Argentina footballers were recently spotted in jerseys which featured the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker’s now-famous lines.

