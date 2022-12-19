Lionel Messi Hugs His Mum After FIFA World Cup Win, Cameras Capture Emotional Moment

Lionel Messi led Argentina to an iconic victory over France at the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, with French star Kylian Mbappe emerging as a worthy opponent who scored a stunning hat-trick which eventually went in vain. Messi won the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball for the second time and many on the Internet said that the GOAT debate has finally been settled. An emotional moment between Messi and his mother Celia Maria Cuccittini in the moments after Argentina’s victory has been going viral.

Messi’s mum was seen rushing onto the pitch and cameras caught the moment the legendary footballer turned to look at her. The visibly emotional mother-son duo shared a hug and the moment is leaving fans all over the world misty-eyed. Eventually, Messi’s sons whom he shares with childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo also rushed onto the field. “Lionel Messi hugging his Mom after winning the world cup is the best thing you will see on the internet today," wrote one fan.

Messi had a memorable World Cup campaign in Qatar as he netted 7 goals and provided three assists to light up the tournament and revived Argentina’s campaign after their shock defeat in the opener against Saudi Arabia.

The final match went to a penalty shootout where Emiliano Martinez came up big and saved Kingsley Coman’s shot, while Aurélien Tchouaméni missed the target as Argentina defeated France 4-2 as the match ended 3-3 after the extra time. In fact, Mbappe beat out Messi to win the golden boot at the tournament for his iconic performance.

