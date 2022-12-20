Lionel Messi 'Ignores' Chef Salt Bae After FIFA World Cup Win, Video Goes Viral

Lionel Messi’s iconic performance at the FIFA World Cup Finals stunned the world the past couple of days. Several photos and videos of his celebrations after winning the match have been going viral on social media. Now, a video has emerged where he was seen apparently “ignoring" chef Salt Bae who seemed to be repeatedly asking him for a picture together. By the end, however, Salt Bae did manage to take photos with several members of the Argentine team, including Messi. He also posed with the trophy.

Fans of the legendary footballer were not happy with Salt Bae’s presence. “Salt Bae harassing the GOAT for clout at the most important moment in his life. Look at Messi’s face," a Twitter user wrote. “Messi ignoring Salt Bae is golden," another joked.

Advertisement

“Everything about this Salt Bae’s Instagram is cringy as hell but the videos he’s posted from the pitch are just awful. He basically is trying to wrestle the trophy away from Lisandro Martinez in one of them," one Twitter user wrote, sharing a clip of Salt Bae doing his signature salt-sprinkling pose alongside Argentine players.

Do you agree with those criticising Salt Bae’s move?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here