Lionel Messi to Neymar: Artist Uses AI to Recreate Baby Versions of Football Players

Technology is making our lives not only easier but also more interesting. Who could have imagined recreating the childhood of your favorite celebrities? But an artist on Instagram, Paul Parsons, has done just that with some of the most famous football players. He has picked 10 legendary football players and reimagined them as toddlers. The list includes Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Harry Kane, Kevin De Bruyne, Gareth Bale, Mohamed Salah, Antoine Griezmann, and Robert Lewandowski. Embrace yourself for some adorable childhood avatars. The post is captioned, “Young Football Players. Who is your favourite?" Check it out here:

Advertisement

Selecting a favorite turned out to be the hardest task for social media users. While many were able to tell which childhood avatar belonged to which football players, others were slightly confused. Regardless, everyone was impressed by the work. Some users even went on to ask just how the artist created these wonderful works of art. “Baby Neymar is too cute. Brilliant work," an Instagram user commented.

Another comment read, “If you’ve seen Kylian’s baby pics, he looked just like that. Very nice."

“This is beyond fine work. Really amazing. Do you share your prompts anywhere? Tips?" another user wrote.

Artist Paul Parsons is known to create AI masterpieces. He has created some of the most mesmerizing AI art including a series of posts on Pokemon made of ice. These include some of the most famous pokemon like Pikachu, Charmander, and even Bulbasaur! At the end of his series, Paul also included a prompt to help social media users create their own AI art.

Advertisement

Another one of his younger version reimagined posts include Harry Potter characters as their younger version. Forget just the golden trio, Paul had given a glimpse into the childhood of characters like Hagrid, Snape, Dobby, and even Voldemort! https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl84mx1IjyD/

People can also find a post on young DC Comics characters and even young Marvel characters.

Advertisement

Which AI art by Paul is your favourite?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here