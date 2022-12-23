Lionel Messi Wears Four-year-old Lucky Ribbon Gifted to Him by Fan in FIFA World Cup

Everyone’s got their lucky charm which is believed to bring them good luck and positive results and Lionel Messi got no less! It was after Argentina’s spectacular victory against France in the FIFA World Cup final that Leo was celebrating in the locker room when he could be seen wearing his ‘lucky’ red ribbon around his left ankle. Yes, fans spotted him carrying his lucky charm in the Qatar World Cup 2022 which took them back to the beautiful story of where it all started!

It began in 2018 when Argentina finished against Iceland 1-1 in the Group D match of the FIFA World Cup. In what appeared to be a disappointing game for Messi, he couldn’t find the net and even missed the penalty which could have been the potential winner. But the story started when he was handed a red ribbon post-match by an Argentinian journalist Rama Pantarotto who carried his mother’s amulet as a token of good luck. “My Mum loves you more than she loves me," said the journalist. He added, “I carry her red ribbon for good luck. If you want it, I can give it to you." Pantarotto even insisted on keeping it safe since it belonged to his mother and the amulet would do him better as he was “kind of jinxed" at that time. Messi smiled as he took the ribbon which lasted with him forever!

In another game, Messi scored a goal in a 2-1 win in Argentina’s final group match against Nigeria that guaranteed their qualification in the Round of 16. However, it was during the press interaction that Messi won hearts with his emotional gesture. On being asked about the red ribbon by Pantarotto, which he assumed Messi would have discarded, the Argentine skipper proved that he was a man of his word! “I don’t know if you remember. But, my mother gave you a ribbon," asked Pantarotto, to which Messi smiled and said, “Look at this." The star footballer was wearing the red amulet on his left ankle which stunned the reporter as he pointed towards the sky before saying to the camera, “Dear Mom, Messi wore it."

Cut to FIFA World Cup 2022, Messi was seen wearing the same red ribbon on his left ankle as he posted a picture of him holding the trophy alongside Gonzalo Montiel in the dressing room. The picture revealed his bare ankle where he wore his lucky charm given to him four years ago. What a kind man!

In a video shared on Twitter, fans were left emotional by Messi’s impressive gesture which proved why he is called the ‘Greatest of All Time’!

