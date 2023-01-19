Lion's Funny Fall From A Tree Leaves Internet In Splits; Have A Look

Animal videos have always entertained us, keeping our midday blues away. From adorable viral clips of mischievous dogs and cats giving a hard time to their owners to wild animals caught doing the most bizarre deeds, these amazing clips found on the Internet naturally bring a smile to our faces. One such video that has been doing the rounds on the Internet shows a clumsy lion having a mighty fall from a tree while trying to get down. It is a well-known fact that not all lions are skilled in climbing trees. They still try to ace the one thing they are not good at, at times failing miserably at it.

The now-viral clip was shared on Instagram on January 9, which has left netizens in splits. “Lions are not that good at climbing because of their massive bodies. But they still try anyways," read the caption of the post.

The hilarious clip shows an African lion, trying to climb down a bare-leafed tree with great caution. But the moment it takes one delicate step, the dangerous predator loses its balance and slips. In what appears to be a great desperate bid to not fall, the lion hangs onto the tree branch wrapping both its paws around it. Despite the great struggle, the carnivore is unable to maintain its balance and slides down hilariously, resulting in a hefty fall.

Netizens gathered up to express their views and drop their reactions in the comment section. “I think he had just a little bit too much to drink!!!!" joked one user. “Long live the king, felt like I was watching the Lion king," chimed in another. “I hope he is ok,’ commented a third concerned individual.

Did the lion’s great fall from the tree make you laugh out loud?

