When Lord Shiva asked Lord Ganesh to go and encircle the Earth, the latter, instead, circled his parents, according to Hindu mythology. Asked the reason, Lord Ganesha said that his parents were his world, and circling them was equal to circling the earth. This story speaks volumes about a child’s upbringing. Parents are the first teachers of every child. Children learn from their parents. And good nurturing moulds a kid into a good human being.

Recently, an adorable video of a little boy seeking blessings from his elders before leaving for school has left the internet singing praises for his perfect ‘sanskar’. Shared on Instagram, the heartwarming clip has been gaining momentum ever since being posted on February 5.

The now-viral video captures a young boy, wearing his school uniform, dressed in a red-striped tee and blue shorts. The boy, taking small strides, enters the kitchen and folds his hands to seek blessings from his mother, working there. Next, the cute kid walks out of the door and enters the living room area, seeking blessings from an elderly man lying on the sofa.

Lastly, the kid folds his hands once again and greets another woman in the house, probably his elder sister. The woman sends a flying kiss to the little one and the latter imitates the same. After seeking blessings from everyone present in the house, the boy leaves for his school. “Sanskar should be given at an early age," read the textual inscription on the first slide of the post. The caption aptly read, “This video will make your day."

As soon as the visual footage found its place on the social media platform, netizens were quick to drop their reactions in the comments. “So cute," exclaimed one user. “Yes.. we shouldn’t forget about the culture," quipped another. “Wow… Salute to his family members for teaching good sanskar from childhood," lauded a third individual.

So far, the lovely video has collected numerous views accompanied by more than 42K likes on the photo-sharing application. Did this kid melt your heart too?

